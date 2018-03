Great Britain won the Gold Medal in the Team Pursuit at the World Track Championships in Apeldoorn.





Ed Clancy, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Kiane Madi had made it through to the final against Denmark and won in 3.53.89 to take the Gold Medal with Denmark the silver.





Picture courtesy of British Cycling.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.