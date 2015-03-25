 

Glasgow To Host European Championships

13 August 2017 10:34
The UEC has confirmed that Glasgow will stage four events in the 2018 European Championships.

The UEC at a meeting in Herning, Denmark have awarded the European road, track, mountain bike and BMX championships to the Scottish city which has hosted the British National Championship and the Commonwealth Games.

The events will take place from August 5th to 12th 2018 with Cathkin Braes hosting the mountain bike cross country event, the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome hosting the track events and the streets of Glasgow for the road events Glasgow City Council has also confirming a new BMX facility will be built in the lead up to the championships.

Scottish Cycling’s Chief Executive, Craig Burn said: We are delighted that four European cycling championships are coming to Glasgow and the surrounding area. It will give cycling fans all over Scotland the chance to see world class cycling stars in action once again on home soil, right in the heart of the city.

"I have no doubt that world class events taking place in Scotland will aid the development of cycling in this country, by providing inspiration to our current riders and encourage people all over Scotland to try their hand at our fantastic sport whether it be for sport, leisure, to stay fit or have fun."

Ian Drake, chief executive of British Cycling said: “The cycling events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games inspired huge numbers of people across Britain to get out on their bikes so I’m thrilled the city will once again get the chance to host international-class cycling.

“Anyone who was in Glasgow last summer will know that the city made the Games and I’m looking forward to similar success in 2018.” 






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.