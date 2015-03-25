Glasgow To Host European Championships

Scottish Cycling’s Chief Executive, Craig Burn said: “We are delighted that four European cycling championships are coming to Glasgow and the surrounding area. It will give cycling fans all over Scotland the chance to see world class cycling stars in action once again on home soil, right in the heart of the city.

"I have no doubt that world class events taking place in Scotland will aid the development of cycling in this country, by providing inspiration to our current riders and encourage people all over Scotland to try their hand at our fantastic sport whether it be for sport, leisure, to stay fit or have fun."

Ian Drake, chief executive of British Cycling said: “The cycling events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games inspired huge numbers of people across Britain to get out on their bikes so I’m thrilled the city will once again get the chance to host international-class cycling.

“Anyone who was in Glasgow last summer will know that the city made the Games and I’m looking forward to similar success in 2018.”





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



