 

Giro Stage Sixteen Details

22 May 2017 08:13
Stage 16 – Rovetta - Bormio - 222km - total elevation 5,500m
 This queen stage across the Alps will feature a double pass over the Stelvio, first along the Bormio side, and then taking a first-ever climb up the Swiss side. Initially, the route climbs slightly, cutting across the Val Camonica. Next, the peloton clears the Mortirolo Pass (along the southern side, as in 1990), with gradients topping out at 16% in the last kilometres. Then comes a narrow and very technical descent leading to Grosio, where the route will run up the Adda River valley, heading for the first passage in Bormio that marks the beginning of a 100km “circuit”.

First, the route climbs up the Stelvio Pass (Cima Coppi), with a very technical descent leading to Prato allo Stelvio, and then enters Switzerland, heading for the Umbrailpass (Giogo di Santa Maria).


The climb totals 13.5km, at a steady 9% gradient, with peaks topping out at 12%. Another technical descent (with a few tunnels along the route) then leads all the way to Bormio.

Final kilometres
 The final 20km are essentially downhill. A little after the red flag, in Bormio, the route takes a U-turn and levels out, heading for the finish after a few 90-degree bends. The finish line lies on a 100m long and 7m wide asphalt home stretch.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
 1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'41"
3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 3'21"
4 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 3'40"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 4'24"

JERSEYS

  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb); jersey worn tomorrow by Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.