Giro Stage Sixteen Details

Stage 16 – Rovetta - Bormio - 222km - total elevation 5,500m

This queen stage across the Alps will feature a double pass over the Stelvio, first along the Bormio side, and then taking a first-ever climb up the Swiss side. Initially, the route climbs slightly, cutting across the Val Camonica. Next, the peloton clears the Mortirolo Pass (along the southern side, as in 1990), with gradients topping out at 16% in the last kilometres. Then comes a narrow and very technical descent leading to Grosio, where the route will run up the Adda River valley, heading for the first passage in Bormio that marks the beginning of a 100km “circuit”.





First, the route climbs up the Stelvio Pass (Cima Coppi), with a very technical descent leading to Prato allo Stelvio, and then enters Switzerland, heading for the Umbrailpass (Giogo di Santa Maria).









The climb totals 13.5km, at a steady 9% gradient, with peaks topping out at 12%. Another technical descent (with a few tunnels along the route) then leads all the way to Bormio.





Final kilometres

The final 20km are essentially downhill. A little after the red flag, in Bormio, the route takes a U-turn and levels out, heading for the finish after a few 90-degree bends. The finish line lies on a 100m long and 7m wide asphalt home stretch.





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'41"

3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 3'21"

4 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 3'40"

5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 4'24"

JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb); jersey worn tomorrow by Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data)

(white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

