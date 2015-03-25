 

Giro Stage Fourteen Details

19 May 2017 08:00
Stage 14 – Castellania - Oropa (Biella) - 131km - total elevation 1,100 m 
This stage is very short and clearly divided into two parts: the route is fast-running and perfectly flat for 120km, across the Po Valley; then comes an 11km climb, with gradients over 7% and peaks topping out at 13% a few kilometres before the finish. Oropa will be this year's Montagna Pantani. After leaving Castellania, the route covers an 8km transfer towards the actual start, then cuts across Vercelli and the surrounding plain. The final 11km stretch, climbing all the way to the sanctuary, begins just past Biella.


Final kilometres
 The final climb is 11km long. The gradient is low in the first part, up to Favaro. The climb reaches its steepest gradient (around 13%) across the porphyry-paved center of Favaro, and then continues with several bends and a gradient around 9%, up to the 130m home stretch, on a 6.5m wide, porphyry-paved road.


GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'23"
3 - Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) at 2'38"

JERSEYS

  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) 
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

STATISTICS

  • Fernando Gaviria is the first Colombian to win four stages at the Giro d’Italia, and all four are on his Grand Tour debut.
  • Before Gaviria, only Damiano Cunego had won four stages of the Giro by the age of 22 (in 2004).
  • With a total of 26 stage wins, Colombia has reached the same number as Russia.
  • Tom Dumoulin is the 60th rider to have the Maglia Rosa for at least ten days.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

