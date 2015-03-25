Giro E Launched In Rome

As part of the launch, Moscon and Fisichella raced around the city's Formula E circuit: the first on Pinarello's new e-road bike, the Nytro, then second in an electric racing car.Giro E will follow the same calendar of the Giro d'Italia's 18 Italian stages. Each day, it will see five teams – made of two riders each – ride on the very same roads upon which the WorldTour riders will race just a few hours later.Enel, Pinarello and TAG Heuer are the official partners of the initiative.

in Rome, where the winner of the 2018 Giro d'Italia will be crowned on the Imperial Forums in front of the Colosseum on Sunday 27 May, a new Giro has been born: the Giro E. The new challenge was announced to the world with the presence of Team Sky's Gianni Moscon, and former Formula 1 driver, Giancarlo Fisichella. Giro E will use the first ever e-bikes designed by Pinarello and will start on the first Italian Stage of this year's Giro d'Italia on May 8 in Catania.

