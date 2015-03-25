 

Giro D'Italia Route Unveiled Tomorrow

28 November 2017 01:27
The Giro d'Italia 2018 will be presented on Wednesday at 4pm UK Time, 5pm CET.

The route of the 101st edition, starting on 4 May 2018 from Israel, will be unveiled in the presence of the last Giro d'Italia winner, Tom Dumoulin, the two times Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru (third in 2014 and second in 2015), and Alberto Contador (winner of the Corsa Rosa in 2008 and 2015), as well as representatives of the teams, sponsors, media and other institutions.


The presentation of “The toughest race in the world's most beautiful place!” will be available to watch via live streaming on www.giroditalia.it.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

