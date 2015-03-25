Giro D'Italia Ride Green

The eco-sustainability project dedicated to environmental protection and recycling produced great results at the Giro d’Italia. The team collected 85kg of litter, of which around 90% has been recycled, with the most active councils being recognised with prizes.
The 100th Giro d’Italia ended in style with Tom Dumoulin's dramatic victory in Milan. The 2017 Corsa Rosa impressed in many respects, including extraordinary results from the Ride Green project. The recycling eco-sustainable project ran throughout the Giro in collaboration with Erica Cooperative, demonstrating that the organisation has been a success, with 84,877kg of litter collected, of which 89% has been recycled. Compared to the 2016 Giro d'Italia, this year 27,000kg more litter was collected and recycled.