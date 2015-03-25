 

Giro D'Italia Ride Green

13 July 2017 11:22
The eco-sustainability project dedicated to environmental protection and recycling produced great results at the Giro d’Italia. The team collected 85kg of litter, of which around 90% has been recycled, with the most active councils being recognised with prizes.

The 100th Giro d’Italia ended in style with Tom Dumoulin's dramatic victory in Milan. The 2017 Corsa Rosa impressed in many respects, including extraordinary results from the Ride Green project. The recycling eco-sustainable project ran throughout the Giro in collaboration with Erica Cooperative, demonstrating that the organisation has been a success, with 84,877kg of litter collected, of which 89% has been recycled. Compared to the 2016 Giro d'Italia, this year 27,000kg more litter was collected and recycled.

https://gallery.mailchimp.com/823d3a40b51c82f60f316baa5/images/155ae4fb-cd0a-4d72-b009-bfb7010f9be0.jpg

THE LOCAL COUNCILS AND THE PRIZE CATEGORIES
  • Start Councils which collected the largest amount of litter: Forlì (90%), Castrovillari (84%) and Tortolì (83%).
  • Finish Councils which collected the largest amount of litter: Canazei (93%), Tortona (90%)and Montefalco (90%).
  • Council with the largest number of volunteersReggio Calabria.
  • Council with the best project of social integration Reggio Emilia, involving a local charity that helps war refugees.
  • Council that saw the best collaboration from its staffMilan.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
 


Source: DSG

