Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

The eco-sustainability project dedicated to environmental protection and recycling produced great results at the Giro d’Italia. The team collected 85kg of litter, of which around 90% has been recycled, with the most active councils being recognised with prizes.

The 100th Giro d’Italia ended in style with Tom Dumoulin's dramatic victory in Milan. The 2017 Corsa Rosa impressed in many respects, including extraordinary results from the Ride Green project. The recycling eco-sustainable project ran throughout the Giro in collaboration with Erica Cooperative, demonstrating that the organisation has been a success, with 84,877kg of litter collected, of which 89% has been recycled. Compared to the 2016 Giro d'Italia, this year 27,000kg more litter was collected and recycled.

