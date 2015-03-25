Giro D'Italia Jerseys Revealed

On the last day of the Milan Fashion Week, the Giro d'Italia presented its collection of the new 2018 jerseys, at the presence of its new Madrina: Alice Rachele Arlanch, Miss Italia 2017. The leader jerseys of the Corsa Rosa (4-27 May 2018) were presented in the prestigious Gessi Milano, in the heart of the city, during a vernissage hosted by La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist, Nino Morici, and Alice Rachele Arlanch. The event countdown has been provided by TAG Heuer, Giro d’Italia Official Timekeeper.



DOWNLOAD



The jerseys of the Giro d'Italia 101 are produced by Manifatture Valcismon - with the famous scorpion brand, Castelli, who designed the jerseys - all made with the special SITIP fabric.



The 2018 jerseys are designed to be lightweight and aerodynamic. The cut follows the ergonomics of the athlete on the bike and guarantees a perfect fit. The jersey weighs just 124g and features 3D relief logos of "Giro d'Italia" and "Trofeo Senza Fine" on its sleeves and back, both iconic of the famous race.

MAGLIA ROSA (pink) – General Classification leader, sponsored by Enel

(pink) General Classification leader, sponsored by MAGLIA CICLAMINO (cyclamen) – Sprinter Classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo

(cyclamen) Sprinter Classification leader, sponsored by MAGLIA AZZURRA (blue) – King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum

(blue) King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by MAGLIA BIANCA (white) – Young Rider General Classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin



QUOTES

Paolo Bellino, RCS Sport Managing Director, said: “The return of such a prestigious and internationally popular brand like Castelli at the Giro d’Italia makes us very happy and highlights once again the global appeal of the race. On the new wonderful jerseys we will showcase prestigious brands such as Enel, Segafredo, Banca Mediolanum and Eurospin, our partners for a number of years and an important part of our project. We would also like to thank them, and I would like to mention TAG Heuer, the Giro's Official Timekeeper, who, since last year is our companion in the national and international scene and who today, in this amazing location, has provided the countdown to the Giro 101.”



Alice Rachele Arlanch said: “Being chosen as the ‘Madrina’ of the Giro d'Italia is really a special honor. I am very happy, excited, grateful to the organizers who have made this magnificent gift to me and to the Miss Italia contest. It is a unique experience that I accept with great enthusiasm. The Giro, for its history, for the efforts and great achievements of its protagonists, has a very special and unique charm, there is no comparison with any other sporting event.”