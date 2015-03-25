Giro 100 Winner To Compete In Hammer Series

Newly-crowned Giro d’Italia champion Tom Dumoulin will lead Team Sunweb at Hammer Series on his homecoming to the Netherlands this week.

The 26-year-old made history in Milan over the weekend by becoming the first Dutchman to win the Giro, and he will race in front of home fans at Sportzone Limburg starting on Friday.

Dumoulin clinched glory and his debut victory at a three-week stage race on Sunday afternoon by riding a superb final individual time trial, overhauling Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team), Vincenzo Nibali (Team Bahrain Merida) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in GC on the final day.

Dumoulin said: “Riding in the Netherlands in front of Dutch fans at Hammer Series so soon after winning the Giro d’Italia is going to be an incredible experience.

“I’m sure the fans will turn out in force to see me and Team Sunweb battle at the first-ever Hammer Series race.”

Dumoulin’s all-round talents will be crucial as Team Sunweb battle the strongest UCI WorldTour teams for glory at Hammer Series, an innovative new format in which the team is rewarded, not the individual.

Max Walscheid, Ramon Sinkeldam, Lennard Kämna, Albert Timmer and Zico Waeytens will be alongside Dumoulin at Sportzone Limburg.

Sprinting, climbing and time-trialling are all essential for Hammer Series where three days of intense racing – the Hammer Climb, the Hammer Sprint and Hammer Chase – will crown the world’s best cycling team.

Team Sunweb squad for Hammer Series Sportzone Limburg, 1-4 June:

Tom Dumoulin

Max Walscheid

Ramon Sinkeldam

Lennard Kämna

Albert Timmer

Zico Waeytens













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

