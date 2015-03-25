 

Giro 100 Stage Twenty Details

26 May 2017 10:37
Stage 20 – Pordenone-Asiago 190km - total elevation 3,100m
 The first 100km are on relatively flat roads, at the foot of the Prealps in the province of Treviso, with a categorised summit at Muro di Ca’ del Poggio and an intermediate sprint in Feltre.


The route then climbs up Monte Grappa (24km), on narrowed roadway. The climb is steep and sharp at first, then the gradient declines, with a few changes in slopes before the categorised summit.


Final kilometres
 The final 15km are rolling and wavy. The route descends slightly over the last 5km, as far as 400m before the finish. The roads are wide and well paved outside the city centres. When entering Asiago, the peloton will encounter roundabouts and traffic dividers. There is a last bend 450m before the finish line, and the home stretch, on a 7m wide asphalt road, has a mild uphill gradient.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
2 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 38"
3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 43"
4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 53"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'21"

JERSEYS

  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott)



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.

Feature Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points

Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points...

Wasps and Exeter meet in the Aviva Premiership final at Twickenham this Saturday.

Feature Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti's debut - what did the world look ...

Francesco Totti will call time on his 24-year career as a Roma player after the game with Genoa.

Feature Q&A on Wayne Rooney

Q&A on Wayne Rooney's England future...

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the second time in a

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the