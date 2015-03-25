Giro 100 Stage Twenty Details

Stage 20 – Pordenone-Asiago 190km - total elevation 3,100m

The first 100km are on relatively flat roads, at the foot of the Prealps in the province of Treviso, with a categorised summit at Muro di Ca’ del Poggio and an intermediate sprint in Feltre.









The route then climbs up Monte Grappa (24km), on narrowed roadway. The climb is steep and sharp at first, then the gradient declines, with a few changes in slopes before the categorised summit.









Final kilometres

The final 15km are rolling and wavy. The route descends slightly over the last 5km, as far as 400m before the finish. The roads are wide and well paved outside the city centres. When entering Asiago, the peloton will encounter roundabouts and traffic dividers. There is a last bend 450m before the finish line, and the home stretch, on a 7m wide asphalt road, has a mild uphill gradient.





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

2 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 38"

3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 43"

4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 53"

5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'21"



JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

(pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)

(blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott)













