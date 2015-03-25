Giro 100 Stage Thirteen Details

Stage 13 – Reggio Emilia - Tortona - 167km - total elevation 100m

The route is completely flat, and passes through the entire Po Valley. The stage finale, past Casteggio, follows the traditional Milan-Sanremo route. After leaving Reggio Emilia, the route first heads for Cavriago, and then (past Montecchio Emilia) goes back onto the ss. 9 ‘Via Emilia’ leading to Piacenza following a straight course. Past Piacenza, the route takes the former Statale Padana Inferiore all the way to the finish, passing through several cities that have been featured in many Giro stages, and in the Milan-Sanremo finale.









Final kilometres

The final kilometres are essentially straight, with just a few roundabouts along the route. There is one last bend (on a roundabout) approximately 500m before the finish. The home straight is 450m long, on a 7.5m wide asphalt road.





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'23"

3 - Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) at 2'38"





JERSEYS Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data)

(blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data) Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

