Giro 100 Stage Seventeen Details

Stage 17 – Tirano-Canazei (Val di Fassa) 219km - total elevation 3,500m





The stage is wavy, with a few technical climbs in the first part, such as Aprica and Passo del Tonale. A long drop then takes the peloton across the Val di Sole. The route goes up again in the second half: first comes the Giovo categorised summit, then comes a long false flat up, leading all the way to the finish.













Final kilometres

The route climbs slightly in the last 5km, on wide and well-surfaced road, with just a very short descent 1,000m before the finish. The home straight (450m) is on 6.5m wide asphalt road.





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 31"

3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 1'12"

4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 2'38"

5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 2'40"

JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)

(blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

