Giro 100 Stage 19 Details

Stage 19 – San Candido/Innichen-Piancavallo 191km - total elevation 3,000m

This is a high mountain stage with a long flat drag in the final part of the route, before the closing climb. The peloton will climb up Passo di Monte Croce Comelico (categorised summit) and Cima Sappada on relatively wide and well-paved roads, with a long descent then leading all the way to Tolmezzo. Next comes the Sella Chianzutan categorised summit. Along the descent, the route passes through a few porphyry-paved tunnels (well surfaced and well lit), and then levels until Aviano, where the final climb begins.









Final kilometres

The final 15km run entirely uphill, the first 10km of which goes up at very steep gradients - around 9% and topping out at 14%. With 10.9km to go, the road levels out and even descends a little, then climbs up again (passing through an avalanche gallery) with milder gradients (max. 8%).





The final kilometre is quite sinuous, still climbing slightly. The home stretch (100m long) sits on a wide, mild bend, on a 6.5m wide asphalt road, and has a 1.5% uphill gradient





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 31"

3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 1'12"

4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 1''36"

5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'58"

JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)

(blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott)













