 

Giro 100 Stage 19 Details

26 May 2017 01:09
Stage 19 – San Candido/Innichen-Piancavallo 191km - total elevation 3,000m 
This is a high mountain stage with a long flat drag in the final part of the route, before the closing climb. The peloton will climb up Passo di Monte Croce Comelico (categorised summit) and Cima Sappada on relatively wide and well-paved roads, with a long descent then leading all the way to Tolmezzo. Next comes the Sella Chianzutan categorised summit. Along the descent, the route passes through a few porphyry-paved tunnels (well surfaced and well lit), and then levels until Aviano, where the final climb begins.


Final kilometres
 The final 15km run entirely uphill, the first 10km of which goes up at very steep gradients - around 9% and topping out at 14%. With 10.9km to go, the road levels out and even descends a little, then climbs up again (passing through an avalanche gallery) with milder gradients (max. 8%).

The final kilometre is quite sinuous, still climbing slightly. The home stretch (100m long) sits on a wide, mild bend, on a 6.5m wide asphalt road, and has a 1.5% uphill gradient

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 31"
3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 1'12"
4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 1''36"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'58"

JERSEYS

  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott)



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

Feature Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti's debut - what did the world look ...

Francesco Totti will call time on his 24-year career as a Roma player after the game with Genoa.

Feature Q&A on Wayne Rooney

Q&A on Wayne Rooney's England future...

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the second time in a

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.