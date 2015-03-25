 

Giro 100 Stage 18 Details

24 May 2017 11:32
Stage 18 – Moena (Val di Fassa)-Ortisei/St. Ulrich 137km - total elevation 3,700m 
This stage across the Dolomites takes in 5 consecutive categorised climbs, with not even a single flat stretch in between: Passo Pordoi, Passo Valparola, Passo Gardena, Passo Pinei and Pontives (final climb).


The stage features a remarkable rise and drop of a little less than 4,000 m in 137km, with average gradients of approx. 7% and topping out at 15%. The roads are always moderately wide and well surfaced.


Final kilometres
 The Pontives categorised summit (4km before the finish) marks the slope change in the closing climb.


Next on the route are a false-flat uphill drag, up to 1,500m before the finish, and a steep stretch up to 500m before the finish, with gradients topping out at 13%. The stage course then turns right and takes a short descent on setts-paved road, up to 150m from the finish, where the road levels out. The finish line sits on a 5.5m wide asphalt road.


GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 31"
3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 1'12"
4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 2'38"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 2'40"

JERSEYS

  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.