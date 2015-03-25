Giro 100 Stage 18 Details

This stage across the Dolomites takes in 5 consecutive categorised climbs, with not even a single flat stretch in between: Passo Pordoi, Passo Valparola, Passo Gardena, Passo Pinei and Pontives (final climb).
The Pontives categorised summit (4km before the finish) marks the slope change in the closing climb.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 31"
3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 1'12"
4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 2'38"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 2'40"
JERSEYS
- Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
- Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
- Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)
- Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
Source: DSG