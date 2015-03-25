Giro 100 Stage 18 Details

Stage 18 – Moena (Val di Fassa)-Ortisei/St. Ulrich 137km - total elevation 3,700m

This stage across the Dolomites takes in 5 consecutive categorised climbs, with not even a single flat stretch in between: Passo Pordoi, Passo Valparola, Passo Gardena, Passo Pinei and Pontives (final climb).









The stage features a remarkable rise and drop of a little less than 4,000 m in 137km, with average gradients of approx. 7% and topping out at 15%. The roads are always moderately wide and well surfaced.









Final kilometres

The Pontives categorised summit (4km before the finish) marks the slope change in the closing climb.









Next on the route are a false-flat uphill drag, up to 1,500m before the finish, and a steep stretch up to 500m before the finish, with gradients topping out at 13%. The stage course then turns right and takes a short descent on setts-paved road, up to 150m from the finish, where the road levels out. The finish line sits on a 5.5m wide asphalt road.









GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 31"

3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 1'12"

4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 2'38"

5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 2'40"



JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)

(blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

