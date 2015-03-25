Giro 100 Stage 15 Details

Stage 15 – Valdengo - Bergamo - 199km - total elevation 2,000m

The route covers 150km on perfectly flat roads, passing through densely populated areas, with roundabouts, traffic dividers, pedestrian islands, setts paving and speed bumps being the main obstacles typically found in almost all urban areas.









Past Zogno, the route takes in two categorised climbs: Miragolo San Salvatore and Selvino (the former features steep gradients, a narrowed roadway and a technical profile). A short descent leads to an uncomplicated climb up to Selvino, followed by a long descent with a few hairpins in-between. Then, a further 9km will lead to the upper city, and all the way to the finish line.





Final kilometres

Over the final kilometres, the route runs across the upper city (Bergamo Alta), climbing up to reach Porta Garibaldi and then Largo Aperto (covering 200 metres on pebble paving). In the first sector, gradients never fall below 10% (with a maximum of 12%). Along the descent, the roadway is wide and the surface is smooth. With 1,800m to the finish, a sharp bend and a sector on narrowed roadway lead through Porta Sant’Agostino. The road takes a wide bend to the left after the flamme rouge, leading to the finish line.





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2’47"

3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 3'25"

4 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 3'40"

5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 4'24"





JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

STATISTICS

With three stage wins at the Giro d’Italia, Tom Dumoulin equals his Netherlands compatriots Wout Wagtmans and Johan Van der Velde. Only Jean-Paul van Poppel has one more.

Tom Dumoulin is the first Dutchman to win a time trial and an uphill finish at the Giro.

With 11 Maglia Rosa, Tom Dumoulin reaches the same number as Giro d’Italia overall winners Ivan Gotti, Denis Menchov and Damiano Cunego. It’s the 34th Maglia Rosa for Dutch riders, almost half of them (16) having been claimed this year and last year by Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk (5).









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

