 

Giro 100 Stage 12 Details

17 May 2017 08:52
Stage 12 – Forlì - Reggio Emilia - 229km - total elevation 1,500m
 The stage is mostly flat, apart from featuring two relatively uncomplicated climbs in the first part (Colla di Casaglia and Valico Appenninico, both awarding KOM points). After the feed zone at Lago di Bilancino, the route takes the A1 motorway (and passes through a series of well-lit tunnels, both up- and downwards). After leaving the motorway and clearing the intermediate sprint in Sasso Marconi, the route flattens out on wide and straight roads with series of roundabouts, and cuts across a number of densely inhabited areas (especially Modena).


Final kilometres
 The final kilometres are on wide and well-surfaced roads, with roundabouts, traffic dividers, pedestrian islands and speed being the main obstacles. The home straight is 350m long, on a 7m wide asphalt road.



