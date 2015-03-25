 

Gilbert Takes Tour De Suisse Stage Win

11 June 2017 11:23
Quick Step's Philippe Gilbert sprinted to take the win on the Tour De Suisse second stage.

179 riders started this 172.2km stage which was made up of four laps and it was Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport), Nick Dougall (Dimension Data), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) and Nick Van der Lijcke (Roompot) who were in the main break.

Hansen took the first three climb with Dougall taking the sprints as the lead went out to seven minutes before the peloton started to bring it back.

With 25kms to go, race leader Rohan Dennis was involved in a big crash and although he got back on a bike to finish the stage, his time in yellow was over, whilst up the front, those who avoided the crash caught up with the break.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) attacked again with Bakelandts taking the final climb and Caruso the last interrmediate sprint points.

Philippe Gilbert of Quick Step and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) got away but into the final bend and everyone was together.  With 100 metres to go to, Gilbert made his move and took the stage win in 4.22.36 ahead of  Patrick Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac) and Anthony Roux (FDJ).

Stefan Küng (BMC) is the new race leader, a second ahead of Team Sunweb's Michael Matthews and Tom Dumoulin.

"It was very nervous out there, because the peloton let the escapees open up a big gap and then started to chase hard, but the margin still wasn't coming down. So it was no surprise that we had some crashes in the peloton, even I was involved in one five kilometers from the last climb and had to make a big effort to return in the pack, which brought me to the limit", said Gilbert to the Quick Step press office.

"The plan was to work for Matteo, so I followed the moves and helped him move to the front before the finish, but we lost each other because of some riders who pushed us. Fortunately, our team came on top today and I couldn't be happier, because this race is one of the most prestigious in the world and to take a stage here is really great. This victory gives us an even bigger motivation for next week, when we hope to notch other nice results."







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

