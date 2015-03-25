Gilbert Extends Quick Step Contract

One of the exponential riders of this season's spring campaign, Philippe Gilbert has agreed on a new contract with Quick-Step Floors, which will see him ride for the current World Tour team classification leader until 2019.

The 35-year-old Belgian joined the squad at the start of the season and has enjoyed a fantastic spell so far in the iconic blue jersey, winning Ronde van Vlaanderen, after attacking 55 kilometers from the finish, and sprinting to another memorable win, at Amstel Gold Race, a classic whose symbol he has become in the past decade. An overall victory at Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde and a Tour de Suisse stage success completed what's been one of Gilbert's best seasons ever.

Philippe – who will be in action this week at the BinckBank Tour – explained the reasons behind his decision to stay with the squad and his goals for the future: "It was my dream to extend the contract and I knew that after winning De Ronde and Amstel this would be possible. I'm super happy to continue for two more years with Quick-Step Floors! I am sure I can still win some big races and that I will get my chances. It would be a dream come true to win races like Paris-Roubaix and Milano-Sanremo with this team. That's also one of the reasons why I wanted to sign for two more years, to build up and increase my chances." "We knew Philippe's quality when he brought him aboard and to see him showcasing it on numerous occasions throughout the season made us very happy, so I don't think this new contract comes as a surprise. He's not only an important asset for the team and an intelligent rider who constantly delivers results, but also someone from whom our young riders can learn and can look up to", Patrick Lefevere – Quick-Step Floors' CEO – added.



















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

