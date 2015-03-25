 

Gesbert To Start Off 104th Tour De France

30 June 2017 02:24
Elie Gesbert of Team Fortuneo Vital Concept will be the first rider down the ramp as the 2017 Tour De France gets underway tomorrow.

Gesbert will take on a 14km course in Dusseldorf with its start and finish close to the Messe Dusseldorf complex, starting at 3.15pm local time (2.15pm UK).

The riders will set off at one minute intervals with Luke Rowe off at 15.36, Scott Thwaites at 15.49, Nicholas Roche at 16.38, Mark Cavendish at 17.39, Ben Swift at 17.42, Geraint Thomas at 17.48, Dan Martin at 18.00, Dan McLay at 18.11, Steve Cummings at 18.23 and last man on the road and defending champion Chris Froome of Team Sky who leaves the starthouse at 18.32.

You can watch the stage live on ITV4 and on Eurosport.


Source: DSG

