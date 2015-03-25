Germany Dominates Elite Track European Championships

The 2017 edition of the Elite Track European Championships has just ended in Berlin (Germany) with the awarding of the Women’s Sprint title.





264 riders competed in the event from 29 countries, record figures in terms of the level of participation at this continental event which began in 2010.





The medals table is dominated by the host country, Germany with 5 gold medals, 4 silvers and 3 bronzes, ahead of France who won 8 medals (5, 1 and 2) and Great Britain with three golds and a silver.





On a technical level, Germany dominated the Women’s Sprint races thanks to the success of the 2012 London Olympic champions and multiple world champions, Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel who, along with the new German Track star, Pauline Grabosch, climbed on the podium at each race winning the gold in Keirin and Kristina Vogel in the Sprint, Miriam Welte took the 500 metres silver in the Team Sprint and Pauline Grabosch in the 500 metres.





Also in the Women’s category, fantastic performance by the Dane, Trine Schmidt, gold in the Points and Scratch races, the British rider, Katie Archibald triumphed in the Individual Pursuit and Omnium meanwhile the four Italians won the title of Team Sprint. In the Men’s races, France won five gold medals: Team Pursuit, Team Sprint, Sprint (Sébastien Vigier), Scratch (Adrien Garel) and Madison (Maitre and Thomas).





The Individual Pursuit race was particularly exciting. In the final for the gold medal, after a very shaky start, the Italian former world champion, Filippo Ganna went on to beat the Portuguese rider, Ivo Oliveira. In the Sprints, the Dutchman, Jeffrey Hoogland won in the kilometre standing start, the German, Maximilian Levy in Keirin, France in the Team Sprint and Sébastien Vigier in the Sprint.





The next edition of the Elite European Track Championships will be held in Glasgow (Great Britain) from 2 to 7 August 2018.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

