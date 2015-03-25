Geraint Thomas Wins Volta Ao Algarve Time Trial

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas has won the time trial at the 44 th Volta Ao Algarve in Portugal.

Geraint Thomas of Team Sky had taken over as race leader after coming third on Stage Three and was last down the ramp on a 20.3km individual time trial in Lagoa which had been won by the likes of Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2012, Tony Martin and Fabian Cancellera.

European champion, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) set the early time to beat of 24 minutes and twenty seconds with Irishman Ryan Mullen only able to finish in 25.30 after puncturing 2k out.

No-one was getting near Campanaerts time but the race leader, who won the opening time trial at the 2017 Tour De France in Dusseldorf, should never be ruled out and the Welshman flew home in 24.09 to take the win and extend his lead in the race.





