Geraint Thomas Leads In The Algarve

Geraint Thomas of Team Sky leads the 44 th Volta Ao Algarve in Portugal.

Dylan Gronewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo had won the opening stage and was in the yellow jersey for a second 187.9km stage from Sagres to Fóia (Monchique) which saw a break of Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-hansgrohe), Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), Benjamin King (Team Dimension Data), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), Marcos Jurado (Efapel), Oscar Pelegri (Rádio Popular-Boavista), Ricardo Mestre (W52-FC Porto form.

King took the first climb and sprint and then the climb at Marmelete after 71.3kms, the climb at Alferce after 107kms and the climb at Sapeira.

With just under 25kms to go, King was second at the sprint at Volante em Portimão and he and Lukas Postlberger stayed clear until the peloton reeled them in with nine kilometres to go.

Team Sky’s Vasil Kiryienka put into some good work to lead and then let his team mate Michal Kwiatkowski win the stage in 4.49.51 ahead of Bauke Mollema, Geraint Thomas and Dan Martin of UAE.

Kwiatkowski said: “ It’s one of my favourite races so I’m really happy today. The 14km climb was difficult - that’s pretty much the first solid summit finish for me [this season] and I’m really happy that we cooperated so well as a team. Geraint, Kenny, Kiry, Owain, Michal, Lukasz, they were all there and we played it perfectly.

“I have to say it was a little bit unexpected. A week ago I was racing in Valencia with Wout Poels and we had solid form, but we didn’t step up with the results. Then today I heard on the radio that Wout had won at Ruta del Sol - that was good news and gave us a little bit of extra motivation. That’s why we went so hard today.



“The climb was long but everyone knew it wasn’t so steep. The gradient was around 5% which is difficult to drop riders on and make a big gap. But in the end we’re happy. It’s a win, it’s my first win, and I’m happy with my condition. We will ride strong tomorrow in the time trial and try to do our best."



Geraint Thomas told Team Sky.com: “We’ve got a strong team here and we tried to race a bit differently.

“Everyone had their chance. Kenny, Kiry, myself and Kwiato, we all just got stuck in and did what we could do. It’s great that Kwiato won the stage and we’re right up there. It’s a good day.

“When you’re leading the race there’s always an added incentive and you feel a little stronger. I’m looking forward to tomorrow but there’s a lot of strong guys here. It will be a solid test to see where I’m at.



“Tomorrow is a big day for the GC. We’ll see how we go. With myself and Kwiato, hopefully we’ll still be right up there. It’s a super strong field this year so who knows. It’s just nice to be wearing the jersey."







