Geraint Thomas Leads At Tirreno-Adriatico

Primoz Roglic of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the third stage of Tirreno-Adriatio.

The race of the two seas had Patrick Bevan in the lead for this 239kms stage from Follonica to Trevi.

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy) and Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) were away as soon as the flag dropped and allowed to get nine minutes clear before that lead fell to 7.45 after 75kms.

Bagioli led over the Passo del Lume Spento and the La Foce climbs as the break stayed clear and was four minutes ahead of a peloton where there had been a number of crashes including one affecting the race leader.

The peloton continued to catch them and Michal Kwaitkowski was first over the Trevi climb with just over eleven kilometres to go.

The group continued and up came Primoz Roglic of LottoNL-Jumbo to take the win in 6.17.23 with Adam Yates second, three seconds back.

Geraint Thomas now leads the race.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.