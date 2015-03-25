 

Geniez Wins Tre Valli Varesine

03 October 2017 04:31
AG2R's Alex Geniez has won the Tre Valli Varesine  in Italy.

A 192km race from Saronna to Varese of nine laps saw three riders into an early break. That became six but was down to Verona of Orica Scott leading as they started on the bell lap.

He was caught and four riders in Vincenzo Nibali, Diego Ulissi, Alex Geniez and Thibaut Pinot go away.

The four stayed clear and it was Geniez who took the win in 4.49.08 ahead of Pinot, Nibali and Ulissi, who finished seven seconds ahead of the pack.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
 

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.