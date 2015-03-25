Geniez Wins Tre Valli Varesine

AG2R's Alex Geniez has won the Tre Valli Varesine in Italy.





A 192km race from Saronna to Varese of nine laps saw three riders into an early break. That became six but was down to Verona of Orica Scott leading as they started on the bell lap.





He was caught and four riders in Vincenzo Nibali, Diego Ulissi, Alex Geniez and Thibaut Pinot go away.





The four stayed clear and it was Geniez who took the win in 4.49.08 ahead of Pinot, Nibali and Ulissi, who finished seven seconds ahead of the pack.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

