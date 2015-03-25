 

Gazprom — RusVelo Wins Intermediate Sprint Classification At Abu Dhabi Tour

25 February 2018 05:43
On 21-25 February Russian cycling team Gazprom — RusVelo competed in the prestigious Abu Dhabi Tour, the only WT race in the Middle East.

Riders of Gazprom — RusVelo were active during all the stages, Nikolay Trusov prevailed in the breakaway group and claimed an intermediate sprint classification jersey at the first racing day. Nikolay was clinching podiums during all the remaining stages of Abu Dhabi Tour and on Sunday 25th of February he secured the victory in the intermediate sprint classification on the half way distance.

That’s how Nikolay Trusov summed up his participation in Abu Dhabi Tour: “On the first stage I did what I was supposed to do, I went in the breakaway with the first attack in order to compete for the points in the intermediate sprint classification. In the following stages my teammates were putting superb efforts to defend the jersey. Unfortunately, our main sprinter Alexander Porsev crashed on the ITT and wasn’t able to continue the race. That affected our tactics for the concluding racing day, so as a result, I needed to join the attackers and prevail in one of the intermediate finishes in order to secure the jersey for the team. I felt good and everything went perfect, I am glad that we started our first WT race in the season that way. I hope Alexander will have a quick recovery, that’s just the beginning of the season, so he will definitely come back stronger and fight for victories.”

Photo Credit: Bettiniphoto


KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG