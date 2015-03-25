Gazprom — RusVelo Wins Intermediate Sprint Classification At Abu Dhabi Tour

That’s how Nikolay Trusov summed up his participation in Abu Dhabi Tour: “On the first stage I did what I was supposed to do, I went in the breakaway with the first attack in order to compete for the points in the intermediate sprint classification. In the following stages my teammates were putting superb efforts to defend the jersey. Unfortunately, our main sprinter Alexander Porsev crashed on the ITT and wasn’t able to continue the race. That affected our tactics for the concluding racing day, so as a result, I needed to join the attackers and prevail in one of the intermediate finishes in order to secure the jersey for the team. I felt good and everything went perfect, I am glad that we started our first WT race in the season that way. I hope Alexander will have a quick recovery, that’s just the beginning of the season, so he will definitely come back stronger and fight for victories.”



Photo Credit: Bettiniphoto

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP