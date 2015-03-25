Gaviria Wins Oro y Paz Opener

The inaugural edition of the race started with a 99.9km circuit stage around Palmira and in a race controlled by Quick Step, the breaks were dealt with on the final of nine laps.





Movistar's Nairo Quintana crashed with five kilometres to go but the expected sprint occured and it was Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) who was ed victorious in a time of 2.07.55 ahead of Juan Molana and Max Richeze of Quick Step.





Britain's Hugh Carthy of EF Education finished 29 with Team Sky's Tao Geoghagen-Hart 39th.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP