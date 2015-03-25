Gaviria Wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen.





This latest race in the Napoeleon Cup series, started and finished in Koolskamp with sixteen laps of a 12.3km circuit of a race of 196.8kms.





Mark Cavendish was amongst the field which allowed seven riders to take a break of 2.41 after 26kms of racing.





With five laps completed, the break went out of 4.26 and at the halfway stage, the lead was at four minutes.





The gap was starting to fall and down to just under a minute with thirty kilometres to go.





The break dropped down to three and was caught and it came down to a crash interupted sprint with Fernando Gaviria of Quick Step taking the win in 4.20.33 ahead of Dylan Groenewehen of LottoNL-Jumbo and Jasper De Buyst.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

