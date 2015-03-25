 

Gaviria Wins Giro Stage 12

18 May 2017 08:06
– The Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the 229km Forlì - Reggio Emilia 12th stage of the 100th Giro d'Italia. Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia) and Sam Bennett (Bora - Hansgrohe) finished second and third. It is the third stage victory for Gaviria in this year's Corsa Rosa.

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) remains the race General Classification leader, wearing the Maglia Rosa.

FINAL RESULT
1 - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) - 229km in 5h18’55”, average speed 43.083km/h
2 - Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia) s.t.
3 - Sam Bennett (Bora - Hansgrohe) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'23"
3 - Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) at 2'38"



Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Fernando Gaviria said: “I was worried when my lead out man Maximiliano Richeze had a flat tyre because the peloton was riding very fast at that point. But he came across and it was perfect. I'm not the best sprinter of this Giro: that's André Greipel because he's got many more wins in his career than me but right now, I'm the sprinter with the best form and the best legs thanks to the preparation. And that's how I'm here with my third victory.”

The race leader Tom Dumoulin said: “It's been a good day for me. A typical sprinters’ stage. It was faster than I thought. Gaviria seems to be the best sprinter here. Congratulations to him. I hope for a similar quiet day for myself as the race leader tomorrow.”

Press conference interviews and further details to follow.

JERSEYS

  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) 
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)


      PHOTO CREDIT: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Spada




      Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

      Source: DSG

