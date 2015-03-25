Gaviria: Today I Felt Good

Quick Step's Fernando Gaviria said he felt good today as he took the win on the fourth stage of the Tour Of Britain.





Speaking about his win in Newark on Trent, the Quick Step rider said: "I came here after a leg injury, so I've been missing a bit of condition and form, but day after day things went better and today I felt good and could take advantage of this.



"The boys were spectacular! Philippe protected me going into the last ten kilometres, then Zdenek and Max took over and guided me in the final. I'm happy I could repay them by taking the stage and I hope to get other good results before the Tour of Britain will come to a conclusion."





Elia Viviani is back as the race leader and said to TeamSky.com: "For sure it's good to have the leader's jersey back on the shoulders.





"I'm disappointed because it was a really, really close sprint – but with one of the best sprinters in the world – so it can be a good second place.”







Stage Five of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain takes place in the Tendring district of Essex, with riders facing an individual time trial over a classic British distance of 10-miles / 16-kilometres.





Graham Briggs, wearing the Eisberg Sprints Jersey will be the first rider away at 12:01, with race leader Elia Viviani the final rider off at 14:04.





Live coverage begins on ITV4 at 11:45.









Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Source: DSG

