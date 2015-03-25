 

Gaviria Takes Tour Of Britain Stage Four

06 September 2017 03:15

Fernando Gaviria has won the fourth stage of the 14th Tour Of Britain.

Stage Four saw the race move into the East Midlands with a 165kms stage from Mansfield to Newark.

Orica Scott’s Caleb Ewan was the race leader but it was Alexandre Bain of Madison Genesis, Mark McNally of Wanty Group Gobert, Jacob Scott of An Post, Ali Slater of JLT Condor and Richard Handley of Madison Genesis who broke and took a lead of 3.45 after 45kms.

Picture courtesy of Paul McKay for CNS Sport


After James Lowsley-Williams of Bike Channel Canyon and Bryan Lewis od Cylance Cycling had been disqualified for illegally riding on the pavement, Mark McNally took the first sprint of the day at Bilsthorpe as the gap steadied at 3.40 going into the final one hundred kilometres of the stage.

Mark McNally took the second sprint before Brent Bookwalter was one of a number of riders involved in a crash with 45.4kms to go.

Scott took the maximum points on the day’s only climb at Eaton Wood which gave him the lead in the KOM jersey competition before McNally took the third sprint.

The break was working well together and with 12.6kms to go they were still 1.14 ahead.

The gap started to fall but the break was committed and the lead was at sixteen seconds going into the final five kilometres.

Two kilometres later, the Team Sky led peloton with Geraint Thomas putting in a big turn, ended the break and the team moved their sprinters up for the finish in Newark On Trent.  

It was a blanket finish but Quick Step Floor’s Fernando Gaviria to take the win in 3.43.40 ahead of Elia Viviani, who takes over the race lead and Alexander Kristoff.




 

Source: DSG

