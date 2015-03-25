 

Gaudin Wins Tour De Luxembourg Prologue

31 May 2017 07:58

Damien Gaudin has won the Skoda Tour De Luxembourg Prologue.

The 77th edition of this race started with a 2.14km prologue in Luxembourg City and was a race which attracted some big names including Greg Van Avermaet of BMC.

Fastest to finish of the early starters was Damien Gaudin of the French Army De Terre team with a time of 3.00.47 and it was a time was proving a very difficult one to beat.

Even the likes of Greg Van Avermaet, were unable to better it, with the Belgian finishing in 3.01.15 which was good enough for a provisional second place.

With five riders left on a sunny evening to finish, Gaudin’s time was holding out. BMC’s sprinter Jean-Pierre Drucker, who has a Ride London victory in his palmares, came on home in 3.04.23 for third place and Gaudin took the win.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

