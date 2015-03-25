 

Gatto Wins Tour Of Austria Prologue

02 July 2017 05:31
Oscar Gatto has won the prologue at the Tour Of Austria.

The lovely city of Graz was the start for this race which had a prologue of only eight hundred metres.

Gatto finished the course which had a 10 per cent climb in 2.11 beating his Astana team mate Miguel Angel Lopez with Will Clarke third.

Mark Christian was 76th with Ryan Mullen  of Cannondale Drapac 100th.

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

