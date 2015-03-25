Garfoot Wins Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two

Katrin Garfoot of UniSA has won the second stage of the Women’s Santos Tour Down Under

Stage two was a 101km stage from Lyndoch to Sandy Creek and had Annette Edmondson of Wiggle High 5 in the leader’s ochre jersey.

Thee was thirteen non-starters, with Subaru Queen Of The Mountains leader Sabrina Stultiens (Waowdeals) being the biggest casuality and seeing Emma Grant (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank), taking over her jersey, who missed out on the climb up to the category Whispering Wall climb.

It was a climb which split the peloton and one that was taken by Kate McIlroy of Specialized.

Heavy rain and cross winds slowed down the peloton going through Lyndoch for a second time as the riders headed towards the sprint with Mitchelton Scott and UniSA controlling things on the front.

The first real break came after the feed-zone which saw eighteen riders including the race leader used to go thirteen seconds clear.

Linda Vilumsen shot away from this group of eighteen and she took the Sprint in Greenock ahead of Chloe Hosking and Annette Edmondson.

Into Tanunda with ten kilometres to go and the main group which was now at forty riders, had a one hundred metre gap to a second group of fifteen riders as they headed towards the final 14% category one Menglers Hill climb.

Edmondson and Annemiek Van Vlueten surged to the front only to be caught by Amanda Spratt, Lucy Kennedy and Katrin Garfoot who took the victory ahead of Kennedy and Spratt.





















KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

