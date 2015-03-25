Gallopin Wins Etoile De Besseges

Tony Gallopin of AG2R La Mondiale has won the toile De Bessages race in France.

Marc Sarreu of FDJ led by eight seconds over Direct Energie’s Thomas Boudat and ten seconds over Bryan Coquard of Vital Concept going into Sunday’s 10.7km time trial in Ales.

However, Gallopin posted the fastest time of 15.21 to win the stage by twenty seconds from Auber 93’s Yoann Paillot and take the overall victory by a margin of fiteen seconds over Christophe Laporte.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

