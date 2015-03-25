Full Speed Ahead For EF Education

EF Education First – Drapac p/b Cannondale has partnered with Full Speed Ahead and Vision for the 2018 season. The American-registered squad uses seat posts, handlebars, stems and wheelsets from the Italian company.



“We are proud of our partnership with a high level professional team like EF Education First – Drapac p/b Cannondale,” said FSA Europe general manager Maurizio Bellin. “Full Speed Ahead and Vision have always believed in the importance of growing the brand through sponsored teams. Feedback from professional athletes who ride the most important races of the UCI calendar is very valuable for us both to increase the visibility and the awareness of our products and to improve the technical quality of the products that we want to provide for all riders.”



Full Speed Ahead and Vision will supply EF Education First – Drapac p/b Cannondale a selection of product from its top of the line models to face all terrain, from the cobblestones of the Classics races to steepest climbs of the Grand Tours.



“I am very happy to have FSA and Vision on board with us this season,” said sport director Andreas Klier. “They understand that the performance of every single rider is key for a successful team, and they want to make sure that all our riders have the best possible equipment available to them. Although this season is young, I’ve seen the hard work that FSA and Vision put in to address any possible issues before they happen.



“The parts and wheels they supply us with are the newest available, and our cyclists appreciate that a lot,” Klier added. “I am more than happy to work hand-in-hand with FSA and Vision to provide material that allows our riders to be competitive on the highest level and keep our whole organization happy and successful.”





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

