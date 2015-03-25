Fuglsang Wins Criterium du Dauphine

Astana’s Jakob Fuglsang has won the 69th Criterium du Dauphine.





BMC's Richie Porte was in the lead for this final 115km stage with some brutal climbs

149 riders took to the start of stage 8 of the 69th Critérium du Dauphine minus former race leader Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) because of a wrist's inflammation and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).





A group of 24 riders went clear at km 13 just before they started climbing to col des Saisies: David Lopez (Sky), Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale), Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors), Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo), Richard Carapaz and Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Esteban Chaves and Roman Kreuziger (Orica-Scott), Alexei Lutsenko (Astana), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Warren Barguil and Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb), Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida), Simon Clarke and Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Edvald Boasson Hagen and Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data), Vegard Stake Laengen and Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) and Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Hansgrohe). One of them remained in the lead in the first climb of the day in Tony Gallopin who was caught on the descent of the La Clusaz





Froome tried to attack Porte before Valverde and Aru went over the col de la Colombière with a lead of a minute over the Team Sky rider.





Froome and Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky), Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Rafael Valls (Lotto-Soudal), Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) rejoined Aru and Valverde with 10km to go in the final uphill.





Dan Martin attacked with 7km to go. Fuglsang got to him and with five kilometres left rode away to win and take the overall victory.





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.