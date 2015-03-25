Fuglsang Wins Criterium Du Dauphine Stage Six

Astana’s Jakob Fuglsang has won the Criterium du Dauphine stage six.

Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal was still the leader for this sixth 147.5km stage from Parc des Oiseaux - Villars-les-Dombes / La Motte-Servolex which provided another trip into the mountains.

161 riders started stage six minus Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors), Jonas Van Genechten (Cofidis), Jacopo Guarnieri (FDJ), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), Borut Bozic and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida).

The first break got clear after nine kilometres and included Oliver Naesen (AG2R-La Mondiale), Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) and Thierry Hupond (Delko Marseille Provence KTM).

They were allowed to get 8.25 ahead after eighty one kilometres before AG2R and BMC worked to reduce their lead on the Mont du Chat with only Naesen still ahead with eighteen kilometres to go. Fabio Aru caught him and was first over the top.

Chris Froome of Team Sky got into the lead on the descent followed by Astana's Jakob Fuglsang and Richie Porte of BMC. But under the flam rouge, Froome and Porte tried to attack but Fulgsang got to them and passed them to take the win in 3.41.08 ahead of Porte and Froome.

That second place means that Richie Porte now leads the race by 39 seconds from Chris Froome.

Fuglsang said about his win to letour.com: “There's been a lot of bad luck for our team his year, but finally everything seems to come together. We start to be competitive. Luckily it's at the right time just before the Tour de France. I like to ride the Dauphiné like this, being two guys at the front with the two favorites for the Tour. It's really nice to win here for the first time. It's great. It's the success of the team, not only Fabio and me but all the guys who worked before the main climb and protected us in the past few days.”

Richie Porte said: “The team has been fantastic from km 0. We didn't get much help until AG2R-La Mondiale rode at the front of the peloton. It's an incredible feeling to get the yellow-blue jersey. There were a lot of attacks in the climb but we stayed calm. I'm just happy to come there with Chris Froome, Jakob Fuglsang and Fabio Ary. It was a good stage with a crazy descent. I'm in a good place. It's nice to have the jersey but the next two days will be super hard. However, I've got the team to try and finish it up on Sunday.”





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.