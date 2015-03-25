 

Froome Wins Shanghai Criterium

29 October 2017 10:39
Winner of the Vuelta, winner of the Tour de France, Chris Froome’s season is matchless. Yet for the first time, he left the Tour without any success on a stage. Things got back to normal in front of the Chinese Pavilion when the 4-times winner took the Shanghai Skoda Criterium, the 22nd stage of the Tour, earlier today.

A victory that tastes more like a gift to the Chinese fans who gathered massively to celebrate the first Tour de France winner to come to China. Marcel Kittel got the green, Barguil the polka dot and Contador the most aggressive rider award for his last appearance as a pro. Like a symbol.

Froome took the win ahead of Rigoberto Uran and Warren Barguill




Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Source: DSG

