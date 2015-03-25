Froome Up For Velo D'Or

• The route and detailed programme for the 2018 Tour de France, which will be held from 7-29 July, 2018, will be announced next Tuesday 17 October at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.



• Chris Froome, Romain Bardet and Mark Cavendish who starred in this year’s Tour will have the best seats in the house to learn about the stages that will follow the Grand Départ held in the Vendée and the Pays de Loire region.







• One among them will, for the first time during the Tour presentation, receive the 2017 Vélo d’Or award from Vélo Magazine.







The cycling kit and helmets are, for the time being, hanging in the closet. And for this very special occasion where they will learn about the race-route of the next Tour de France, the riders who will attend the presentation at the Palais des Congrès in Paris will be decked out in their finest attire. Chris Froome, Romain Bardet, Warren Barguil, Thibaut Pinot, Mark Cavendish, Arnaud Démare and even the recently retired Alberto Contador will be among the 4,000 attendees. Those who didn’t receive an invitation can, all the same, follow the presentation ceremony live, thanks to a streaming service that will be begin at 11:30am on the official site of the Tour de France: letour.fr. The live stream will also be accessible on the Tour de France mobile app and on Tour de France’s social media. Among the mysteries that will be answered on Tuesday morning, the Tour de France presentation will, for the first time, host the announcement of the winner of the 2017 Vélo d’Or award from Vélo Magazine, which is awarded to a rider chosen by an international jury of cycling journalists.







Live coverage of the 2018 Tour de France on …

• http://www.letour.fr and its mobile app, Tour de France’s social media and its Daily Motion channel, in four languages: French, English, German and Spanish.







• All around the World on the plateforms of the main broadcasters of the Tour de France: France Télévisions, Eurosport, TV2 Norway, NBCSN (United-States), JSports (Japan), NOS (The Netherlands), RTBF and VRT (Belgium),





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.