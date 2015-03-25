 

Froome Up For Velo D'Or

13 October 2017 08:47
• The route and detailed programme for the 2018 Tour de France, which will be held from 7-29 July, 2018, will be announced next Tuesday 17 October at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

• Chris Froome, Romain Bardet and Mark Cavendish who starred in this year’s Tour will have the best seats in the house to learn about the stages that will follow the Grand Départ held in the Vendée and the Pays de Loire region.

• One among them will, for the first time during the Tour presentation, receive the 2017 Vélo d’Or award from Vélo Magazine.

The cycling kit and helmets are, for the time being, hanging in the closet. And for this very special occasion where they will learn about the race-route of the next Tour de France, the riders who will attend the presentation at the Palais des Congrès in Paris will be decked out in their finest attire. Chris Froome, Romain Bardet, Warren Barguil, Thibaut Pinot, Mark Cavendish, Arnaud Démare and even the recently retired Alberto Contador will be among the 4,000 attendees. Those who didn’t receive an invitation can, all the same, follow the presentation ceremony live, thanks to a streaming service that will be begin at 11:30am on the official site of the Tour de France: letour.fr. The live stream will also be accessible on the Tour de France mobile app and on Tour de France’s social media. Among the mysteries that will be answered on Tuesday morning, the Tour de France presentation will, for the first time, host the announcement of the winner of the 2017 Vélo d’Or award from Vélo Magazine, which is awarded to a rider chosen by an international jury of cycling journalists.

Live coverage of the 2018 Tour de France on …
• http://www.letour.fr and its mobile app, Tour de France’s social media and its Daily Motion channel, in four languages: French, English, German and Spanish.

• All around the World on the plateforms of the main broadcasters of the Tour de France: France Télévisions, Eurosport, TV2 Norway, NBCSN (United-States), JSports (Japan), NOS (The Netherlands), RTBF and VRT (Belgium),





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the