Froome: To Win The Vuelta Now Is Incredible

Chris Froome has said that to win the Vuelta a Espana now is incredible.

Froome finished third on stage twenty to go into the final stage needing only to finish in the pack in Madrid to take the Grand Tour victory and become only the third rider to win the Tour De France and La Vuelta in the same season.

"I have to say it’s probably the toughest Grand Tour I’ve ridden, this year’s Vuelta. Every day was something else. It’s just such a big relief to have now got to this point and I’m looking forward to getting to Madrid tomorrow. I’ve been trying for years and I’ve been second three times, so to win the Vuelta now is incredible.

"[The Angliru] was such a tough climb. We certainly did learn a big lesson back in 2011 riding up here in not quite the right gearing. Today we were well prepared. I have to say congrats to Contador finishing it off the way he did. What a way to end his career on a climb like that. Myself and Wout we did everything we could to try and catch him in the final there. Personally I was really hoping Wout would be able to get the stage win by he proved too strong for us today.





"For now I’m just happy to get to Madrid tomorrow. It’s an incredible feeling. The team has just been incredible over the last few weeks. It’s just meant to much to me, the way everyone has supported us has been fantastic. I just want to say thanks so much to everyone and of course thanks to my family back home for all the support and morale they’ve given me out on the road."

Speaking to Team Sky.com, Froome, who is probably the greatest rider of his generation, said: It’s an absolutely incredible feeling and what a way to end such a massive three weeks of racing, and of course for me now having completed the Tour/Vuelta double – that’s an amazing feeling.