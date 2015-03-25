 

Froome: To Win The Vuelta Now Is Incredible

09 September 2017 11:13
Chris Froome has said that to win the Vuelta a Espana now is incredible.

Froome finished third on stage twenty to go into the final stage needing only to finish in the pack  in Madrid to take the Grand Tour victory and become only the third rider to win the Tour De France and La Vuelta in the same season.

Speaking to Team Sky.com, Froome, who is probably the greatest rider of his generation, said: It’s an absolutely incredible feeling and what a way to end such a massive three weeks of racing, and of course for me now having completed the Tour/Vuelta double – that’s an amazing feeling.
 
"I have to say it’s probably the toughest Grand Tour I’ve ridden, this year’s Vuelta. Every day was something else. It’s just such a big relief to have now got to this point and I’m looking forward to getting to Madrid tomorrow. I’ve been trying for years and I’ve been second three times, so to win the Vuelta now is incredible.
 
"[The Angliru] was such a tough climb. We certainly did learn a big lesson back in 2011 riding up here in not quite the right gearing. Today we were well prepared. I have to say congrats to Contador finishing it off the way he did. What a way to end his career on a climb like that. Myself and Wout we did everything we could to try and catch him in the final there. Personally I was really hoping Wout would be able to get the stage win by he proved too strong for us today.

"For now I’m just happy to get to Madrid tomorrow. It’s an incredible feeling. The team has just been incredible over the last few weeks. It’s just meant to much to me, the way everyone has supported us has been fantastic. I just want to say thanks so much to everyone and of course thanks to my family back home for all the support and morale they’ve given me out on the road."


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's