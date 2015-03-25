 

Froome To Ride World's Time Trial

12 September 2017 12:11
Four times Tour De France winner and now Vuelta a Espana winner Chris Froome is to ride in the UCI World Championships.

The Team Sky rider has been named in the Great Britain team for the time trial along with Dimension Data's British Time Trial champion Steve Cummings. 

The British team will be without Mark Cavendish, who has not been named amongst the nine riders for the mens road road which is part of the World Championships which start in Bergen, Norway on Saturday.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

