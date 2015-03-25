Froome To Ride China Criterium

· The winner of this year’s Tour de France and Vuelta a España will participate in the first Tour of France Skoda China Criterium this coming 29 October in Shanghai, where he will meet up with Alberto Contador who will come out of retirement, as well as Rigoberto Urán, Warren Barguil and Marcel Kittel.

Alberto Contador’s official farewell was celebrated in Madrid this past 10 September, at the conclusion of the Vuelta in which he won one of the most prestigious stages, at Angliru, the day before the end of the race. And yet, the newly retired rider will be back in action in the star-studded peloton of the first edition of the Tour de France Shanghai Criterium. The Spaniard will go up against his old nemesis, the winner of the Vuelta, Chris Froome, who became the 3rd rider in history to accomplish the Tour de France-Vuelta double. The Froome-Contador duels left their mark on a generation of cycling fans: the final go-round in will take place in Shanghai on the site of the 2010 Shanghai Expo. But the two most expected protagonists will be up against some serious contenders. This year’s Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Urán will also make the trip to China’s most populated city, as will Polka Dot Jersey winner, Warren Barguil and Marcel Kittel who won the highest number of stages in the 2017 edition. A regular of the Japanese end of the season race, the German sprinter could cross swords in Saitama with one of his most of frequent Tour adversaries. Mark Cavendish will race for the first time in the Tour de France Saitama Criterium, after having won 30 Tour stages in ten years. The Briton, who is second on the all-time record list behind Eddy Merckx with 34, dropped out early due to injury on this year’s Tour. Particularly attentive to statistics, the tens of thousands of Japanese spectators will certainly be on the lookout for the "Cav", who will certainly battle in terms of popularity with the Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet. The Belgian rider and winner of the 2017 Paris-Roubaix will also race in Saitama for the first time before returning to Japan to defend his title in the 2020 Tokyo Games.