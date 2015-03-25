 

Froome: The Race Is Not Over

06 September 2017 01:05
Chris Froome has said that the Vuelta a Espana is not over despite his superb ride which saw him win the time trial on stage sixteen of the 2017 race.

Froome said about his win which now sees him 1.58 ahead of Vincenzo Nibali on GC: “I was just riding at the speed that I thought best.

"I wasn't really getting that many time checks from the car so I didn't really know where I was.

"I presumed it was probably not good news so I was a bit worried half-way through but only coming in the last 6-7km I found out I was on track to fight for the stage.

"It's a big relief and obviously I'm super happy to be in this position. That's an amazing feeling to extend my lead and to be in this position. The race is not over. I'm gonna have to fight every day.

"Tomorrow is gonna be brutal. Los Machucos will be a war. But for today I just want to say a massive thank you to the support structure of Team Sky. It's a huge part of what I'm able to do.”


Photo credit : Unipublic/Photogomez



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

