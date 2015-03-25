Froome The Favourite For The Tour De France

Team Sky's Chris Froome is again the bookmaker's favourite to win the Tour De France.





All of the leading bookmakers who are offering odds on the race which starts in Dusseldorf on July 1st, have Froome, who has won the race three times in the last four years, as the favourites.





You can get 13/8 with Betfair and Paddy Power, with Skybet, BetFred, and Stan James offering odds as low as 5/4.





Froome's former team mate Richie Porte now with BMC is second favourite with Nairo Quintana third, Alberto Contador fourth, Astana's Jakob Fuglsang fifth in the betting, followed by Alejandro Valverde, Romain Bardet and Fabio Aru.





Ladbrokes have Adam Yates at 20/1, with Blacktype having Geraint Thomas at 66/1.





Odds on Dan Martin range from 66/1 to 125/1 which are for the same on Simon Yates, whilst Paddy Power are offering odds on 500/1 for Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data to win the 104th Grand Boucle.





To see the odds being offered, please click on https://www.oddschecker.com/cycling/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2017/winner













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

