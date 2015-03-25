 

Froome The Favourite For The Tour De France

20 June 2017 07:45
Team Sky's Chris Froome is again the bookmaker's favourite to win the Tour De France.

All of the leading bookmakers who are offering odds on the race which starts in Dusseldorf on July 1st, have Froome, who has won the race three times in the last four years, as the favourites.

You can get 13/8 with Betfair and Paddy Power, with Skybet, BetFred, and Stan James offering odds as low as 5/4.

Froome's former team mate Richie Porte now with BMC is second favourite with Nairo Quintana third, Alberto Contador fourth, Astana's Jakob Fuglsang fifth in the betting, followed by Alejandro Valverde, Romain Bardet and Fabio Aru.

Ladbrokes have Adam Yates at 20/1, with Blacktype having Geraint Thomas at 66/1.

Odds on Dan Martin range from 66/1 to 125/1 which are for the same on Simon Yates, whilst Paddy Power are offering odds on 500/1 for Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data to win the 104th Grand Boucle.

To see the odds being offered, please click on https://www.oddschecker.com/cycling/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2017/winner



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.