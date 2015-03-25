 

Froome: The 2017 Velo D'or Winner Winner

17 October 2017 11:14
Chris Froome has been named the 2017 Velo D'or.

Froome, who won the Tour De France for the fourth time and the Vuelta a España for the first time was presented with the award by Velo magazine at the Palais des Congrès in Paris this morning.

Froome said that he was delighted to receive the honour.


