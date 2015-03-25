Froome Thanks Everyone For Their Support

Chris Froome has thanked everyone for their support.
The Team Sky rider will compete in his first race of the season tomorrow in the Vuelta a Andalucia and tweeted the following:
"About to head to Ruta del Sol.
I want to thank everyone for their support & patience over this difficult period. I am doing my utmost to ensure that things are resolved as speedily as possible.
Can’t wait to get this season started!!"
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG