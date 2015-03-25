 

Froome Thanks Everyone For Their Support

13 February 2018 10:59
Chris Froome has thanked everyone for their support.

The Team Sky rider will compete in his first race of the season tomorrow in the Vuelta a Andalucia and tweeted the following: 


"About to head to Ruta del Sol. I want to thank everyone for their support & patience over this difficult period. I am doing my utmost to ensure that things are resolved as speedily as possible. Can’t wait to get this season started!!" ?????????????


KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG