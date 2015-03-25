Froome: Such An Incredible Journey

Chris Froome has said that it is such an incredible journey after he not only the Vuelta a Espana in the same year as winning the Tour De France but he took the Green Jersey as well.





Froome finished eleventh on the final stage won by Matteo Trentin of Quick Step who needed to win and for the Team Sky rider to finish well down the order and it was Chris Froome who took the Green Jersey as well as the red.





A delighted but exhausted Froome, who must now be a good candidate for Sports Personality Of The Year, said: “It's just incredible. Today in the finale I figured this would probably be the only time in my life to try and win the points classification in a Grand Tour.





"We gave it everything and managed to get a few points… I obviously couldn't be happier with the result. It was a competition to be won and that's it. I'm still coming to terms with everything. It's been such an incredible journey… Just the fact that nobody's ever won the Tour and then La Vuelta afterwards, it's incredible to be be able to do it.





"And obviously I didn't do it alone. It was thanks to an amazing team behind me, thanks to so much support from everyone, the fans, my family, my friends.





"It's just been an amazing few months and I want to thank everyone who has contributed to that. I've been fighting for this victory for six years and three years I've been standing on the second step so it's amazing to stand on the first step this time.”





Stage winner Matteo Trentin said: “The whole team worked incredible the whole day. I think it could be seen in the television. The job started from when we entered the circuit to the finish and we could gain another victory. (Chris) Froome told me he wanted to defend the green jersey. It's a pity (not to get the green jersey) after four victories. I won two bunch sprints and two hard days and I can be happy with it”





Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), winner of the KOM classification, said: “It means a lot to me. It's a huge emotion to bring the jersey to Madrid. I had it from Andorra (stage 3) until the last day. I want to thank my team for all the support they gave me to make this possible. I'm happy. My next big goal will be the Giro di Lombardia, a race that means something special to me. I hope to be among the best there and then I'll think about the future.”





Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who finished second on GC, said: “It's not easy to bring the victory back home in each Grand Tour. But I think we've worked really well to deliver a great result. Second behind Chris Froome is a big result. He was the man to beat. Chris and his team have done a great job. We've fought till the end. We've looked for the occasions to get the win but it hasn't been simple. Honour to Froome for having won the Tour and La Vuelta. With podiums at the Giro and La Vuelta it makes for a positive season because I've always ridden at a high level. It's not easy to make the podium when we have to fight for 21 days. It's an emotion for me as well to see Alberto (Contador) stopping his career today. He's been a very instinctive rider. In races, he made you crazy because he was likely to attack any time. It's hard to find another rider like him in the bunch.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors), 3h06’24'' 2. Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) ST’ 3. Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) ST’



INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 2. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) + 2'15'' 3. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) + 2'51''

JERSEY WEARERS Chris Froome (Team Sky) Chris Froome (Team Sky) Davide Villella (Cannondale Drapac) Chris Froome (Team Sky) Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.