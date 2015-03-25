Froome Stunned By Porte Crash

"I got in touch with Richie after the race. He’s pretty badly injured with a fractured pelvis, collarbone and concussion, I think, but at the same time I’m just thankful it wasn’t more serious because it really did look awful.

"When something like that happens it does put bike racing into context. We’re all putting everything on the line, but when you see a friend getting badly hurt in that way it reminds you of what really important. I know myself and the whole team wish him a quick recovery."





Porte said in an audio file, issued by BMC: Obviously, I've felt much better than what I do right now. I'm in a fair bit of pain and it's a big disappointment to be honest. “I think I was in great form and the team were really strong around me too, so it's disappointing but I think after seeing the crash I'm lucky that I have come away with the injuries I have.”

"I remember I came into a corner and it wasn't like we were going too fast or anything like that, but I just remember I locked the back wheel up and that was it really. “Next thing I was heading for the grass verge on the corner. I stayed conscious the whole time. I remember the whole thing but I must say thank you to the medical staff on the race and the hospital. They have been absolutely fantastic."

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group