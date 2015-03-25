 

Froome: Strongest Team Sky Team For La Vuelta Ever

18 August 2017 09:07
Chris Froome has said that this is the strongest Team Sky team ever for a Vuelta a Espana race. 

Speaking to reporters at the pre-race press conference in Nîmes’ arenas ahead of the 72nd edition of La Vuelta, Chris Froome declared: “I wouldn’t say it’s an obsession to win La Vuelta but it’s a race I really enjoy doing every year.

"It’s obviously difficult after the Tour de France to get back to that same kind of condition, one month after, but I really enjoy that challenge. This year in particular,

"I’ve had opportunity to focus on being ready for this year’s La Vuelta. I haven’t had the Olympics like last year. There are a lot of very strong riders here.

"It’s about 21 days of racing. Nine summit finishes mean it’s at least really tough stages we have to look out for. Having said that, the time trial is one stage I’m really looking forward to. A lot of time can be lost or won on 40km.

"Stage 20 of Angliru is a massive stage. It’s gonna be a race between the pure climbers and the guys who can time trial.

"My team is probably the strongest team we’ve ever put on the start line of La Vuelta. It’s great we’ve been able to that especially after having such a strong squad at the Tour de France. It’s an all round well balanced and strong team. There’s a feeling of purpose in the team more than previously.”



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

