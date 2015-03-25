Froome Still The Man To Beat - Martinelli



Froome goes into the 2017 race without having won a race this year and did not win the Criterium Du Dauphine last week which he had won for the previous two years.





Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Martinelli said: ''I think Froome is going to be as strong as always.





''But what he showed in the Dauphine is not Froome from last year or two years ago. However, the man to beat at the Tour will still be Froome.





''It will be Froome as he has a strong team and knows how to win a tour.

''Someone who winsthree Tours is able to win a fourth.





''But for sure, his adversaries have become stronger, more competitive. He's going to need something extra compared to the other years.''









